AFC West Primer: Where Do The Chargers Positions Rank Defensively?. The Kansas City Chiefs may have the best offense in the AFC West, but the Division boasts great defensive units! Surprisingly, the Los Angeles Chargers actually have two different Defensive Player of the Year candidates with Joey Bosa and the return of Derwin James. The Denver Broncos get back one of the best pass rushers over the last decade in Von Miller. They also have Justin Simmons who just made his second All-Pro team in back-to-back years. While the Las Vegas Raiders seem like the least talented defense in the AFC West, former All-Pro Casey Hayward Jr. is ready for a bounce-back year. They have a young core who just needs time to develop. It is now time to see where the Chargers defensive position groups rank against the rest of the AFC West.