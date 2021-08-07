Cancel
Steelers' Washington asks for trade

 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - A few years after the Steelers made him a second-round pick, James Washington is ready to continue his career elsewhere. At least that's the narrative according to a report Friday from ESPN, that Washington has requested a trade due to lack of playing time. Which is fair, considering he's been passed up on the depth chart by Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool over the past two seasons, and JuJu Smith-Schuster is still the team's lead receiver.

www.thederrick.com

