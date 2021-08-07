Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The Suicide Squad' spoilers! How that surprise end-credits scene sets up John Cena's spinoff show

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Spoiler alert! The following post reveals plot points and the ending of “The Suicide Squad” so beware if you haven’t seen it yet.

That “Game of Thrones” Red Wedding episode has nothing on the bloodshed spattered all over “ The Suicide Squad ,” with writer/director James Gunn killing off the vast majority of his supervillain lineup – including John Cena’s Peacemaker, the title character of an upcoming HBO Max spinoff show.

Well, for a bit at least.

The new “Squad” (currently in theaters and on HBO Max) opened with tragedy – poor Weasel (Sean Gunn) drowning after jumping out of a plane – and got immediately worse from there when pretty much half our heroes bit the dust hitting the beach of the fictional South American island of Corto Maltese, including returnee Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney).

'The Suicide Squad': How James Gunn retooled and made this bunch his own

The members of Task Force X learned that the place was housing Starro the Conqueror, a mind-controlling giant starfish from outer space. His appearance led to even more death: Peacemaker murdered group leader Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) when Flag refused to destroy the records of America’s deep involvement with the Starro experiment, Bloodsport (Idris Elba) shot Peacemaker and left him for dead in a crumbling building, and poor Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) got crushed by one of Starro’s immense arms.

The lone survivors to make it out alive were Bloodsport, Harley Quinn ( Margot Robbie ), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) and King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone). That is, until the two end-credits scenes: In the first, Weasel somehow wakes up on the beach and runs off. And in the other – surprise! – Peacemaker is still alive as well, laid up in a hospital bed when two employees of Task Force X commander Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) reluctantly visit the comatose Squad member.

“You realize this is revenge, right? Waller knows we double-crossed her and she’s getting back at us by saddling us with this (jerk),” John Economos (Steve Agee) says to his colleague Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland).

“I heard he was sort of a hero down in Corto Maltese,” the doctor says, before asking them, “What do you guys want him for?” Harcourt’s response: “Just to save the (expletive) world, that’s all.”

'I failed big': 'The Suicide Squad' star John Cena makes the most of his 'second chance' in Hollywood

That tease sets the stage for the new “Peacemaker” series, premiering in January with Gunn writing and directing. The show wasn’t hatched until Gunn had finished his initial production work on “Squad,” and the post-credit scene was filmed while making “Peacemaker,” which co-stars Agee and Holland alongside Cena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtVGT_0bKjDdVT00
John Cena's character Peacemaker is introduced in "The Suicide Squad" and will next be featured in his own HBO Max series. WARNER BROS. PICTURES

“I think about different stories that can be told with these characters,” Gunn says. “And for some reason, when I was a little kid, I loved that crappy 'Captain America' TV movie (from 1979). To me, that was the greatest thing in the world. And so I was like, what would a really messed-up version of that be today with the character of Peacemaker?"

With the HBO Max series, Gunn reveals there’s a ‘70s TV-show vibe, an “All in the Family” element and even some politics, “which is really something that I scratched the surface of in ‘Suicide Squad’ but get to deal with a little bit more fully in the ‘Peacemaker’ show.”

Review: James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' is a bloody marvel that blows up the superhero genre

Peacemaker’s “pretty right wing,” Gunn confirms. In an early “Squad” scene, Cena's morally questionable patriot boasts that he’ll do anything in the name of liberty, even kill, and Bloodsport responds, “I think ‘liberty’ is just your excuse to do whatever you want.” Gunn says a lot of the upcoming show is “a conversation” between Peacemaker and a character played by “Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks – “somebody who's on the opposite side of the political spectrum” – about “where can we come together.”

“James swings really big when he writes material," says Cena. "And I really hope ‘Peacemaker’ is going to be a series that people are talking about for a ton of reasons. We’ve got something that is going to be conversational and that people want more of.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Suicide Squad' spoilers! How that surprise end-credits scene sets up John Cena's spinoff show

Comments / 1

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

216K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
John Cena
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Hbo#South American#Corto Maltese#The Suicide Squad#Bloodsport Harley Quinn#Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Explains Why Joker Isn’t In The Suicide Squad

Jared Leto’s Joker just made a shock return earlier this year in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which continued on from the reappraisal of Leto’s portrayal of Batman’s nemesis that’s been happening over the past couple of years. Don’t expect this to lead to a return to the Suicide Squad franchise, though. Leto won’t be reprising his role from David Ayer’s 2016 flick in this summer’s The Suicide Squad.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: Sylvester Stallone Shares Hilarious Photo with John Cena, Praises James Gunn

The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max in less than two weeks, which means the film's star-studded cast has been busy promoting the latest entry into the DCEU. John Cena has been delighting fans by wearing his Peacemaker costume to talk show appearances and even bringing it up during WWE Smackdown. The actor has another upcoming appearance on Good Morning America, which will once again feature him in costume, alongside his co-star, Sylvester Stallone. Stallone, who is voicing King Shark in the movie, took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo with Cena and praise director James Gunn's work.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Fans are Infuriated by James Gunn's Decision to Kill [SPOILERS]

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS so read at your own risk!. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here and it's already safe to say that it's one of the best comic book film releases of this year. The film sees the director do something that he wasn't allowed to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that is let loose and if you're a fan of films like Watchmen and Deadpool, The Suicide Squad will not disappoint you.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena weigh in on David Ayer's cut of 'Suicide Squad'

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Viewers React to Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo

The Suicide Squad’s secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans after the movie was released last night. A lot of people were wondering what James Gunn was hiding in his DC Comics film. There are subtle nods elsewhere, but those other actors cast have speaking roles. In this instance, fans are talking about Pom Klementieff popping up to do a little dancing in a cabaret. The Mantis actress is there front and center when Task Force X is looking for The Thinker on their mission. It also helps that with HBO Max available as an option, fans could pause the film and actually get a good long look at the actress in question. Gunn had been saying for a while that there was some sort of Guardians Easter Egg that no one had found so far. It turns out that it was Mantis all along. People on social media were nothing short of overjoyed at being able to identify the nod. Check out what some of them had to say down below.
WWEFOX Sports

The ultimate 'Suicide Squad' of WWE villains, starring John Cena & more

"The Suicide Squad" starring WWE’s John Cena is now in theaters, and it got me thinking: if I were Amanda Waller, which WWE villains would I put together to save the world from destruction?. For those unfamiliar with the movie’s premise, here is a spoiler-free synopsis: A group of incarcerated...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Is Hiding an MCU Easter Egg That Will Make James Gunn Fans Very Happy

James Gunn has teased for a while that there is a Guardians of The Galaxy Easter Egg in The Suicide Squad that no one had managed to find, but it looks like the cat is now out of the bag...or to be more specific, the Mantis is out on the stage. Thanks mostly in part to the movie being available on HBO Max, giving people the chance to pause and rewind at will, eagle-eyed viewers have discovered Pom Klementieff, better known to Marvel fans as Guardians' Mantis, as a red headed dancer in a Spanish bar in a quick cameo when Task Force X is on the look out for The Thinker during their mission.
Moviestheplaylist.net

James Gunn Says He’s Talked To Marvel & DC About A Harley Quinn/Groot Spin-Off Movie

With the release of “The Suicide Squad” on the horizon, James Gunn looks to be batting successfully for both of comic books’ ‘Big Two,’ having made two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films (with an upcoming third) for Marvel Studios, and now a sequel to Warner Bros and DC Comics’ “Suicide Squad,” which seemed to take cues from Gunn’s sci-fi megahit. That seems to be the basis for how conversations have gravitated about whether Gunn could connect the two competitors for whatever reason.
MoviesComicBook

Watch James Gunn And The Suicide Squad Cast Surprise Fans On Zoom

In the latest edition of Fan Surprise videos, the cast and director of The Suicide Squad formed up on a Zoom meeting to surprise DC Comics fans who thought they were coming to play a trivia game. What they did not know is that while they were introducing themselves and their personal DC fandom, the cast and director were listening with their cameras and microphones turned off and muted. Director James Gunn and stars Margot Robbie, Sylvester Stallone, Joel Kinnaman, Daniela Melchior, and David Dastmalchian were ready and waiting to offer up the most unexpected surprise!
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: Taika Waititi's Role Revealed

After what felt like years of waiting, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has finally been released in theatres and on HBO Max. The movie's star-studded line-up of actors was announced last year, and up until the movie's release, every role had been revealed with one exception. Taika Waititi, who is best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok, has been the big mystery of the movie for a while now. Originally, fans assumed he was voicing King Shark, but it was revealed back in March that the role was being voiced by Sylvester Stallone. Then, the first official trailer dropped and people thought Waititi would be voicing Starro, but Gunn shut down those rumors quickly. Now that The Suicide Squad has been released, we finally know who Waititi is playing. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
MoviesComicBook

Suicide Squad: John Cena Speaks Out About ReleaseTheAyerCut

There has been building buzz over David Ayer's original cut of Suicide Squad ever since DC and WB started developing a new take on the franchise with James Gunn, and now that the film is heading. towards its big theatrical release, that buzz is increasing considerably. The question of whether or not WB should release it has come up quite a bit during The Suicide Squad press tour, including an interview between Peacemaker star John Cena and Variety. Cena was asked if they should release it, and for Cena, it comes down to listening to your audience and meeting demand if the demand is there.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Teases More Suicide Squad Spinoff Shows

John Cena might be a walking mass of muscle with plenty of experience in the action genre, but he’s arguably given his best performances when leaning into his underrated comic persona. The professional wrestler’s deadpan stylings and expert timing yielded memorable turns as Amy Schumer’s date in Trainwreck, a tattooed drug dealer called Pazuzu in Sisters and a worried father in Blockers, while he’s a genuine scene-stealer in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad: Why does Harley Quinn see flowers when she fights?

The Suicide Squad gave us great scenes of Harley Quinn. But some fans wonder, why did the character see flowers when he was fighting?. After so much waiting, The Suicide Squad finally reached theaters around the world and on the HBO Max platform. James Gunn’s version presents us with a very bloody, violent, funny and bizarre story. Undoubtedly, a film that is very far from the creation of David Ayer, which did not receive much praise. Still, both films have something in common: Harley Quinn.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Joel Kinnaman says Rick Flagg felt like a new character in The Suicide Squad

Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flagg is one of just a handful of characters to crossover from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad into James Gunn’s new take on the team, but it seems the two experiences couldn’t have been more different. At a press conference attended by The Digital Fix, Kinnaman was asked about the differences between the two action movies, and he said it was a “completely new experience.”
WWEComicBook

Watch: John Cena and AEW's Miro Hug It Out at The Suicide Squad's Red Carpet Premiere

The Suicide Squad had its official premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night, and the film's red carpet ceremony saw the surprise reunion of two former WWE rivals. John Cena, starring in the film as Peacemaker, showed up (as promised) in full costume and ran into current AEW TNT Champion Miro. Back when he was known as Rusev in the WWE, "The Bulgarian Brute" and Cena had a number of battles over the United States Championship that included a clash at WrestleMania 31. The quick interaction between the two was caught on camera as they hugged while Miro said he was having the best time of his life.

Comments / 1

Community Policy