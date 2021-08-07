Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick, New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick; New Hanover The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina Northern New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 755 AM EDT, Radar indicates heavy rain will fall over areas that have already received heavy rain earlier this morning, on top of existing wet ground. This will likely lead to isolated flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilmington, Leland, Boiling Spring Lakes, Winnabow, Town Creek, Bishop, Mill Creek, Silver Lake, Hightsville, Masonboro, Wilmington International Airport, University Of North Carolina At Wilmington, Wrightsboro, Brunswick County Community College Main Campus, Seagate, Kings Grant, Windemere, Mayfaire, Landfall and Murrayville.