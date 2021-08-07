UFC 265 predictions -- Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane: Fight card, odds, expert picks, prelims, date

Things in UFC 265’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) went about as people expected ... right up until the end. For the first two rounds, Ciryl Gane picked apart Derrick Lewis on the outside, sliding away from “Black Beast” anytime he loaded up on his infamous right hands. But, in the third round, something changed. Gane stopped breaking off after each exchange. He charged in and took on Lewis head-to-head. And he won the war, beating up Lewis along the cage and dropping him to the canvas where ground-and-pound forced the referee to stop the bout.