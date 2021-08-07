Cancel
UFC 265 predictions -- Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane: Fight card, odds, expert picks, prelims, date

By Brian Campbell, Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 265 is upon us. The promotion's latest PPV event has reached the Toyoa Center in Houston with a loaded up fight card featuring an interim heavyweight title clash in the main event. Hometown hero Derrick Lewis will look to move one step closer to a second title shot in three years when he takes on rising and undefeated contender Ciryl Gane. The pair headline a five-fight main card slated to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

