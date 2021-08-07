Cancel
Can You Recycle a Hard Drive? Google Is Trying to Find Out

Wired
Cover picture for the articleThis story originally appeared on Grist and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. At a laboratory inside a Google data center in Mayes County, Oklahoma, researchers spent the fall of 2019 disassembling old hard disk drives by hand in order to extract a 2-inch-long component known as the magnet assembly. Consisting of two powerful rare-earth magnets, the magnet assembly is a critical muscle within the hard drive, controlling an actuator arm that allows the device to read and write data.

