Welcome to Our Favorite Products, a monthly feature in which ITG's editors and our Gloffice co-workers... discuss our favorite products. They're the best things we've tried all month long, reviewed, photographed, and anthropomorphized before we have the opportunity to get sick of them and move on to something new. This month, we’ve had heat waves, hazy skies, and muggy rainstorms. All likely to continue through August! But you’re not tuned in for a weather report, so we’ll cut to the chase. Below, find a bug spray that doesn’t fail, smoothing leave-ins to coddle frizz, a fragrance that bottles summer nostalgia, and lots more. Think of it as your summer survival guide, but sexier—we’ve still got one month left, give or take.