What's on at the Olympic Games? We've got you covered. Olympians still has time to secure a medal, as the Tokyo Olympics wind down. Soccer (women's final -- Canada vs. Sweden, 8 a.m. Friday): The match start time was moved for heat concerns. Canada and Sweden both defeated the United States, the reigning World Cup champs on the way to the gold medal match. With two goals, Janine Beckie is Canada's leading goal scorer in the Olympics while Stina Blackstenius leads the Swedes with four goals. Sweden won the last matchup of these two countries, that being in 2019 World Cup.