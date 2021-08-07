Cancel
Memphis & Aguero given Barcelona squad numbers as Messi's No.10 remains vacant

By Chris Burton
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liga giants are set to face Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, with new arrivals lining up for Ronald Koeman's side. Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero appear to have been given their squad numbers at Barcelona, but No.10 remains up for grabs following the revelation that Lionel Messi will not be signing a new contract at Camp Nou.

