Mookie Betts leaves Los Angeles Dodgers' game with apparent injury

 5 days ago

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts left the team’s Friday home game against the Los Angeles Angels after six innings with an apparent leg injury.

Betts had just returned Aug. 1 from an injured-list stint caused by right hip inflammation.

The All-Star, who declined to participate in the July showcase event at Denver because of unspecified injury concerns, appeared to aggravate his hip injury in the first inning. After a leadoff single, Betts looked to be in discomfort while advancing to third base on Justin Turner’s double.

WATCH: Los Angeles Angels extend Dodgers’ run of extra-innings futility

Betts scored later in the inning on a ground ball by Albert Pujols, but he appeared to grimace as he crossed home plate.

Betts, 28, is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 86 games this season. He hit two home runs in a Tuesday victory over the Houston Astros.

In eight seasons, the five-time All-Star and 2018 American League MVP owns a career .299 average with 172 home runs and 553 RBIs in 935 games for the Boston Red Sox and the Dodgers.

–Field Level Media

