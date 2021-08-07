Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

What Is Kringle And What Does It Taste Like?

By Ceara Milligan
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have ever been to a grocery store in the Midwest, particularly Wisconsin, chances are you have seen colorful, festive displays of Kringle boxes in the bakery section. But what, exactly, is Kringle? Strictly speaking, Kringle is a flaky, buttery Danish pastry filled with various fruits, nuts, and gourmet ingredients and baked into a large ring shape. Kringle is the official state pastry of Wisconsin. Inspired by sweet Scandanavian cuisine, Kringle was brought to the city of Racine in the late 1800's by immigrants from Denmark, according to Real Racine. The dessert became an instant hit in southeastern Wisconsin upon its arrival, and to this day, Sconnies simply cannot get enough of the local favorite.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#Dairy#Golden Brown#Food Drink#Danish#Scandanavian#Real Racine#Sconnies#Scandinavian#Bavarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Sturgis, SDwfxrtv.com

What does a Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendee like to eat and drink?

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to eating and drinking, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendees tend to eat and drink like others in America, at least according to some buying trends at area businesses. “I’m doing an order today (for a customer) from Chicago. It’s all organic and specialty stuff,”...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

What Every Five Guys Shake Combined Apparently Tastes Like

It's no surprise that Five Guys has a secret menu. And it's not exactly a simple menu, either, consisting of nearly 250,000 options, says the chain, ranging from gooey patty melts, a Frankenstein-ian combination bacon cheeseburger and hot dog called the Artery Annihilator, "Well-Done" fries, and the radical "In-and-Out-Style-Animal Burger," copping the creation of another chain. There's a heck of a lot of options to choose from, and with the never-ending imagination of the fast-food consumer, there's certainly going to be a whole lot more on the way.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Merroir And Can You Actually Taste It?

If you've ventured into the world of oysters, you've probably noticed that no two are quite the same. Regardless of the species, however, each bivalve will express certain features characteristic of their environment. It's not unlike the sense of place that is described with the tastes of different wines, a term known as terroir (via Vinepair). Using that as inspiration, in 2003, The Seattle Times journalist Greg Atkinson and a fellow bivalve lover were so in love with the unique flavors of Pacific Ocean oysters, they invented the word merroir to describe them. Like terroir, merroir takes the notion of a sense of place, but moves it underwater, adjusting the term to incorporate the French word for sea, "mer."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Never Make This Request At An Italian Restaurant

One of the benefits of today's restaurant scene is the opportunity to enjoy and learn about other cultures, in terms of cuisine and even social norms. Whether it's Indian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, or something else, it's fascinating to expose ourselves to differences — different tastes, different culinary practices. There's nothing wrong with wanting to enhance yourself and become more culturally, but as with all things, that means it's also possible you might make some missteps, even with the best of intentions. Most restaurant personnel, of whatever region or nationality, are gracious and will be more than happy to help you on your cultural journey.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Lobster Bisque Recipe

If you are a seafood lover or have a soft spot for lobster in particular, then this lobster bisque soup is an absolutely perfect recipe to make. This fantastic soup is so enjoyable during the chilly winter months when all you want to do is to cuddle up by the fire, but it's also delicious in the summer season. Basically, there's no wrong time for a lobster bisque soup, and it always hits the spot. The best part about this soup is that it's rich, creamy, and filling enough for a whole meal. Another plus is that there are actual chunks of lobster in almost every single bite, and our mouths are watering at the thought of this comforting meal. A cup would be great to serve as a side before a main course, but a bowl would be truly delightful as the main course.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Marble Cake Recipe

When it comes to choosing a cake flavor, typically you have to pick just one. It's pretty challenging to swirl together flavors such as banana, coconut, and strawberry and be able to differentiate them all when you take a bite. But for those of us who are indecisive dessert lovers who simply can't choose between chocolate and vanilla, there is one cake that's our saving grace: marble cake.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Nyesha Arrington's Hack For The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs Ever - Exclusive

Food memories are the stuff that love is made of. Nyesha Arrington knows that. The "Top Chef" alum — who, not so long back, gave Selena Gomez a master class in how to prepare pan-seared branzino with spiced tomato-coconut sauce — carries what she calls "so much amazing, positive, beautiful food data" close to her heart, thanks to memories of her Aunt Linda's cooking.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Read This Before Trying A New Hot Sauce

Maybe you're the type of person who likes their wings drenched in a hot, buttery slather of Buffalo sauce. Maybe you're the type who prefers to soak their burgers in half a bottle of Frank's Red Hot. Hey, maybe you're even the type of person who has a bottle of sauce that shows how hot it is using a porcelain commode on the label belching out fire and expletives we can't put to page. Whoever you are, there's no denying that everyone enjoys a good kick of heat and spice every now and then to liven up their meals.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Corned Beef And Cabbage Recipe

Unless you're well-versed in food lore, it's easy to look at a casserole of corned beef and wonder if corn ever had anything to do with the dish. The answer is: it never has, at least not in the form that you might expect. Smithsonian Magazine points out that the term "corned beef" was coined by the British, and was used to describe beef that was seasoned with salt crystals that were so large, they looked more like kernels of corn than salt.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Are Tomatillo Husks Actually Edible?

If you're not well acquainted with tomatillos, it's time to change that. While they can easily be mixed up with green tomatoes, it's important not to make that mistake! Tomatillos certainly stand on their own. Technically, "tomatillo" means "little tomato," but they're much more than that. Tomatillos boast a bright,...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Ribollita Recipe

Soup is a wonderfully appetizing dish — it's warm, filling, and loaded with tasty ingredients. Of course, not all soups are the same, and soup is actually one of the most versatile foods out there. Some have creamy broths, whereas others have vegetable bases; some are loaded with goodies like potatoes, veggies, and cheese, while others are completely smooth and velvety. Also, you can eat soup for lunch, as a snack, for dinner, or as an appetizer, making it a great option for nearly any occasion.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Banoffee Pie Recipe

Banoffee pie has been an English dessert tradition since the 1970s. It is so very loved that we're going to go out on a limb here and say that when it comes to banoffee pie, there are really only two kinds of people in this world: those who love banoffee pie and don't care what it's named, and those who love banoffee pie, but scoff at the name. For those in the latter category, it's not that they can't appreciate the clever "banana slash toffee" portmanteau. Rather, it's that the untold truth of banoffee pie is that the best of the best aren't even made with toffee at all. This banoffee pie recipe that comes to us from recipe developer Susan Olayinka is a perfect example of a banoffee pie that's made with gooey caramel.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Mashed

The Original Popeye's Menu Looked Completely Different

Popeyes is one of the several powerhouses of fried chicken in the United States, squaring off against KFC, Chick-Fil-A, BoJangles, Zaxby, Raising Cane's, and Church's. With its unique style of New Orleans-inspired dishes in addition to its popular flagship chicken, Popeyes has established itself as an easy way to get down-home Louisiana cooking with fast-food convenience.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Air Fryer Corn Fritters Recipe

If you have an air fryer at home and are looking for new things to whip up in it, then we have the perfect recipe for you. These corn fritters not only taste delicious, but they're also pretty unique, making them a dish that is sure to please your family and guests. According to South Florida Reporter, this delicious treat comes from the Southern portion of the United States. Corn fritters can be served several ways, including deep-fried or baked. For this particular dish, recipe developer Susan Olayinka opted to keep it a little bit lighter, using an air fryer instead. We think it's pretty genius, too. Olayinka's recipe yields seven servings, which is perfect for a crowd, so consider preparing it for your next party!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Fresh Sardine Pasta Recipe

Don't you love one-dish dinners? Let's streamline the macros at dinnertime and put them all in one bowl! Well, Susan Olayinka, food photographer and recipe extraordinaire from The Flexible Fridge, has the secret to loading a wealth of nutrients into a single serving. And, to top it all off, this recipe is kid-friendly. Way to go, mom!
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

I Could Eat an Entire Pan of Joanna Gaines’ Lemon Bars

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s hard to put into words just how much I love these lemon bars, but here’s my best attempt: They are extremely easy to make; strike the perfect balance of sweet and tart; have the flakiest, butteriest crust; and bake up with candied edges (be prepared to fight over them).

Comments / 0

Community Policy