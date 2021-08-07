What Is Kringle And What Does It Taste Like?
If you have ever been to a grocery store in the Midwest, particularly Wisconsin, chances are you have seen colorful, festive displays of Kringle boxes in the bakery section. But what, exactly, is Kringle? Strictly speaking, Kringle is a flaky, buttery Danish pastry filled with various fruits, nuts, and gourmet ingredients and baked into a large ring shape. Kringle is the official state pastry of Wisconsin. Inspired by sweet Scandanavian cuisine, Kringle was brought to the city of Racine in the late 1800's by immigrants from Denmark, according to Real Racine. The dessert became an instant hit in southeastern Wisconsin upon its arrival, and to this day, Sconnies simply cannot get enough of the local favorite.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0