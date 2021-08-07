What Is Kringle And What Does It Taste Like?

Banoffee pie has been an English dessert tradition since the 1970s. It is so very loved that we're going to go out on a limb here and say that when it comes to banoffee pie, there are really only two kinds of people in this world: those who love banoffee pie and don't care what it's named, and those who love banoffee pie, but scoff at the name. For those in the latter category, it's not that they can't appreciate the clever "banana slash toffee" portmanteau. Rather, it's that the untold truth of banoffee pie is that the best of the best aren't even made with toffee at all. This banoffee pie recipe that comes to us from recipe developer Susan Olayinka is a perfect example of a banoffee pie that's made with gooey caramel.