Hoots Wings is coming to 2200 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Ste. 125, Round Rock, in January. The Hooters spinoff franchise borrows its menu from its parent restaurant offering dine-in, takeout, an outdoor patio and delivery options to its customers. Renovation of the fast-casual restaurant facility is set to begin at the end of August, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. This will be the first Hoots location in Central Texas with a handful of franchises opening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this summer. www.hootswings.com.