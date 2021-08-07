Catamounts start football preseason

The Wittenberg University Football team returns to the gridiron for the first time since 2019 when the Tigers finished with a 7-3 record and 7-2 in North Coast Athletic Conference action. Wittenberg claimed a share of the title alongside Denison and Wabash for the second consecutive year, claiming their 17th NCAC crown, as the Tigers look to make it five top finishes in 2021. Wittenberg will return some familiar faces on sides of the ball, coming off a 2019 season scoring 27 points a game, while holding opponents to under 19. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers return 2019 All-NCAC standouts, Nasir Carter and Jordan Burkey. The two combined for 97 Wittenberg tackles, with Carter adding 7.5 sacks and Burkey supplying three interceptions. Senior quarterback Bobby Froehlich returns for the Tiger offense, tossing for over 1900-yards in 2019 with 14 touchdowns. Froehlich will look for Sam Kayser as an option on the outside. Kayser was second in all-purpose yards, collecting 431 through the air, with LaShon Bright joining him to pose a threat for opponents in the return game. The Tigers are led by Head Coach Joe Fincham, heading into his 26th season at the helm holding an overall record of 217-48 and 158-22 in the NCAC. Wittenberg opens the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4, hosting the Red Dragons of SUNY Cortland at 12:00 PM.