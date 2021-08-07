Cancel
College Sports

Catamounts start football preseason

By THE SANFORD HERALD
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

As the early morning fog lifted in the Valley and gave way to the sun’s reminder that it’s still summertime, Western Carolina football ushered in a new era on Friday morning on the turf at E.J. Whitmire Stadium / Bob Waters Field. WCU opened preseason practice under first-year head coach Kerwin Bell.

