Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kanye West's album Donda to be released on August 9?

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West's album 'Donda' is to be released on August 9. The hotly-anticipated album has been listed on Apple Music as available to be pre-ordered now, with a release date scheduled for just two days time on Monday (09.08.21). Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Retailrnbcincy.com

Monica Slays In Balenciaga At Kanye West’s Album Listening Event

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Kanye West held his second “Donda” listening party in Atlanta on Friday night and fans and celebrities alike were in the building to get a glimpse of the rapper and hear his new album. Among those was singer Monica, who stepped up and stepped out – fashion-wise that is.
Atlanta, GAthesource.com

Kanye West Removes “Nah Nah Nah” Feat. DaBaby From All Streaming Music Services

Ye has been making a lot of noise with the burgeoning release of his forthcoming DONDA album, which he has previewed twice in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The highly publicized listening sessions for DONDA, which was originally slated for release on August 6, has boasted tracks from Jay-Z and even a song featuring 2 Chainz and DaBaby has now reportedly been removed from all DSPs.
Atlanta, GAHipHopDX.com

Kanye West's ‘Donda’ No-Shows Again But Kid Cudi, Lupe Fiasco + More Have Their Album Critiques

Atlanta, GA – Kanye West hosted the second Donda listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium via Apple Music on Thursday (August 5), just hours before he was expected to drop the long awaited project. But as typical for Ye, the 24-track effort still hasn’t shown up on digital streaming platforms. But that hasn’t stopped a flood of comments flowing in on social media.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z & Kanye West Were Planking On Millions On "Gotta Have It"

There might not be a better way to have capped off the tail end of the Roc-A-Fella era than a joint effort between a founding member and his most successful pupil. Kanye West and Jay-Z stood atop of the world when they dropped Watch The Throne in 2011, arguably the best collaborative album that's emerged in hip-hop. The two rappers reflected on their accumulative successes, as well as the world that surrounded them. Moments like "Murder To Excellence" explored the wealth disparity in America while records like "N***as in Paris" remain timeless bangers that still go off 'til this day.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Are Kanye West and JAY-Z Teaming Up For Another Watch the Throne Collab Album?

Kanye West's Donda album still hasn't been released yet, but there are already rumors swirling about another project from the rapper. After teaming up with JAY-Z for a new track on the album, fans speculated that they could be preparing to release a followup to their 2011 collaboration album Watch The Throne. In the new track, which is reportedly titled "Guess Who's Going to Jail Tonight?," JAY-Z alludes to the 2011 album and the speculated new album, rapping, "This might be the return of the throne. Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus."
Musichypebeast.com

"Hurricane" Feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby Reported To Be Kanye’s First 'DONDA' Single

According to reports, Kanye West‘s DONDA album will be lead by “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby. Originally shared at the recent DONDA Launch event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a leak of the highly-anticipated track surfaced over the weekend. Now expected to serve as the lead single of the project, “Hurricane” is now reportedly already available on select international streaming services, like Russia’s Yandex and Japan’s Line Music.
Atlanta, GAHipHopDX.com

Ex-T.I. Producer DJ Toomp Gives Brutally Honest Critique Of Kanye West's 'Donda' Album So Far

Atlanta, GA – DJ Toomp, who collaborated with Kanye West on 2007’s Graduation, recently sat down with B High ATL where he provided a brutally honest assessment of Kanye West’s forthcoming Donda album. While media personality Justin Laboy swore the project was an instant “classic” after hearing a private listening party in Las Vegas, it sounds like Toomp isn’t so sure.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kanye West – Donda: Fans frustrated as rapper’s album suffers more delays

Kanye West has held a second listening party ahead of today (6 August), the supposed new release date for his 10th studio album, Donda. The record has suffered multiple delays and was most recently scheduled for release on 23 July, but the album never manifested. West has now put on two listening parties at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, where thousands of fans have been privy to an early glimpse at Donda. The rapper and producer reportedly went back to work on the album after the first, following a muted reaction from the 42,000 fans in attendance. The album is named after West’s mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 aged 58. This current version reportedly includes features such as Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Lil Baby and The Weeknd. Some talking points:Kim Kardashian shows up for Kanye again at second listening partyKanye West livestreams from Atlanta stadium ahead of Donda releaseFans excited after Donda includes The Weeknd collaborationAt the time of writing (10am EST, 3am UK time), the album had still not materialised, despite the new release date being scheduled for 2am EST on Friday 6 August.The liveblog is now closed.
MusicEW.com

Kanye West's 'Nah Nah Nah' remix with DaBaby pulled from streaming platforms

Another week, another DaBlow for DaBaby. A 2020 remix of Kanye West's song "Nah Nah Nah," featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz, was quietly pulled from music streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, and Pandora over the weekend. HotNewHipHop.com was the first to report the news. A representative...
MusicHipHopDX.com

Kanye West's 'Nah Nah Nah' Removed From DSPs Following DaBaby Controversy

A remix of Kanye West’s song “Nah Nah Nah” featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz was quietly pulled from music streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, YouTube Music and Pandora over the weekend. According to Entertainment Weekly, a rep for Kanye wasn’t immediately available for comment, but it doesn’t appear to be a coincidence the song was removed following Da Baby’s Rolling Loud Miami controversy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy