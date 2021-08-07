Kanye West's album Donda to be released on August 9?

Kanye West has held a second listening party ahead of today (6 August), the supposed new release date for his 10th studio album, Donda. The record has suffered multiple delays and was most recently scheduled for release on 23 July, but the album never manifested. West has now put on two listening parties at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, where thousands of fans have been privy to an early glimpse at Donda. The rapper and producer reportedly went back to work on the album after the first, following a muted reaction from the 42,000 fans in attendance. The album is named after West’s mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 aged 58. This current version reportedly includes features such as Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Lil Baby and The Weeknd. Some talking points:Kim Kardashian shows up for Kanye again at second listening partyKanye West livestreams from Atlanta stadium ahead of Donda releaseFans excited after Donda includes The Weeknd collaborationAt the time of writing (10am EST, 3am UK time), the album had still not materialised, despite the new release date being scheduled for 2am EST on Friday 6 August.The liveblog is now closed.