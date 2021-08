A writer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania shared a photo of what goes on behind the scenes. Jeff Loveness might not be doing all the work behind the camera or completing his own stunts, but he does help make the magic happen. On Instagram, he featured a photo of himself in a hallway typing away in a folding chair. Of significant interest to fans seeing the photo is the board also sitting in that corridor. There are some small reference images that you can’t see clearly from their positioning. In the past, people would be trying to photoshop and tweak the source image to learn some more about what Scott Lang is up against in the next Ant-Man movie. However, that’s probably not possible with the angle here. (Honestly, it’s probably positioned like that to frustrate the die-hards anyway.)