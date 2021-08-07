Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collin County, TX

Plano ISD approves updated health, safety protocols; Collin County officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat, and more top news from DFW

By CI Staff Compilation
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The updated guidelines were revised to reflect Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18 executive order, Texas Education Agency school health operations requirements and guidance from the Collin County Health Services Department, according to the draft version of the document prepared for the board.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 4

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Plano, TX
Health
City
Plano, TX
Collin County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
Collin County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Collin County, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Education Agency#Isd#Yeast Infection#Plano Isd#Pk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Grapevine, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Financial variables for Grapevine-Colleyville, Carroll ISDs include learning loss, federal funds and staff pay

Grapevine-Colleyville and Carroll ISDs are expected to spend several million dollars each from their 2021-22 fiscal year budgets to address COVID-19-related expenses, learning loss and staff compensation. Despite faring above average on the end-of-course State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, both GCISD and CISD are planning to focus on...
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Athletico Physical Therapy now open in Flower Mound

Athletico Physical Therapy opened in late July in Flower Mound Towne Crossing at 2704 Cross Timbers Road, Unit 90. Services include free assessments, physical therapy, work assessments to improve safety and treat work injuries, COVID-19 recovery and rehabilitation, and home therapy. Telehealth virtual treatment options are also available. Athletico Physical Therapy has locations throughout North Texas, including Fort Worth, Frisco, McKinney and Colleyville. 469-830-9400. www.athletico.com/locations/flower-mound-tx.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth council makes Juneteenth a paid city holiday; Texas Renaissance Festival tickets for sale Aug. 13 and more area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In June, President Joe Biden signed a bill designating Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday. Following Tuesday’s vote by City Council, it will also be a paid municipal holiday in Fort Worth for its roughly 7,000 city employees.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD to offer parent-led virtual option for students in pre-K through sixth grade

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with comments from Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser. Plano ISD plans to offer a temporary, parent-led virtual option for students too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The asynchronous virtual learning option will be available for students in pre-K through sixth grade from Aug. 16-Sept. 3. Parents interested in the option mustregister by 11:59 p.m on Aug. 11, according to an Aug. 9 email to parents from the district.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD to offer temporary virtual learning option for students in pre-K through sixth grade

Richardson ISD will offer a virtual classroom option for students too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The virtual learning option will be offered for students in pre-K through sixth grade from Aug. 23-Oct. 15. The window for parents of elementary-aged children to enroll is from noon on Aug. 10 though noon on Aug. 13. More information about the virtual classroom option can be foundhere. A registration link will be available on that page, but the primary way to register is through a direct message that will be sent to parents of every enrolled elementary student, according to district staff.
Tarrant County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Public Health offers free COVID-19 testing as hospitalizations continue to climb

Tarrant County Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at locations around the county on a rotating basis. The free testing is being encouraged in addition to the county’s efforts to up Tarrant’s vaccination rate as transmission and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to spike. As of Aug. 5, there were 684 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville-based charter school provides online alternative for high school students in Texas

As school districts across Texas return to in-person classes, the Lewisville-based iSchool Virtual Academy offers an online alternative for ninth- through 12th-graders. The charter school allows students to learn at their own pace and is one of the few programs approved by the Texas Education Agency to operate fully online. The academy is one of six programs offered by Responsive Ed, a nonprofit that offers alternative learning methods for all grade levels.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney State Farm agent Christie Rhyne relocates to Custer Road

State Farm insurance agent Christie Rhyne relocated July 15 from 6625 Mediterranean Drive, McKinney, to 1402 S. Custer Road, Ste. 501, McKinney. The business provides insurance and asset protection with services that include car insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance and business insurance. 214-544-3276. www.insurancemckinney.com. Miranda joined Community Impact...
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Network of Community Ministries in Richardson makes temporary changes to donation and distribution guidelines

Changes to Network of Community Ministries’ services are planned for the next few weeks as the nonprofit finalizes its move to its new Richardson headquarters. Donations are no longer accepted at Network’s facility on Sherman Street, according to a Network representative. Beginning Aug. 9, food can be dropped off at the mobile food pantry outside of the new facility at 1500 International Parkway, Richardson. For a list of needed items, visit Network’s website.
Southlake, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Southlake recruitment task force to bring business prospects to city

Southlake City Council has tasked city staff to create the Target Industry Recruitment Task Force in an attempt to attract more businesses to the city. As part of the city’s economic development master plan, Mayor John Huffman said the council has made a goal “to be intentional about recruiting new businesses” moving forward. The task force, which will focus on seven target industries, will comprise local businesses owners who will collaborate with city staff to identify and meet prospects as well as working on communication and recruitment marketing efforts.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville City Council sets speed limits along two sections of Josey Lane

Lewisville City Council voted during an Aug. 2 meeting to establish new speed limits on two sections of Josey Lane. The council decided to set a speed limit of 50 mph from 1,900 feet south of State Highway 121 to the south city limits with Carrollton (see green line on first map below). This decision was made after a staff study concluded that the average speed on that stretch of land was 54 mph.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hands-on physical therapy available at Results Physiotherapy in McKinney

Results Physiotherapy opened June 1 at 7551 W. Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, McKinney. The business offers a team of physical therapists to help clients relieve pain and restore mobility. Results Physiotherapy specializes in manual physical therapy treatments, which give patients the option to recover without the use of invasive surgery or pain medications. 469-625-2676. www.resultspt.com/mckinney-texas.

Comments / 4

Community Policy