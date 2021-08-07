Plano ISD approves updated health, safety protocols; Collin County officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat, and more top news from DFW

Richardson ISD will offer a virtual classroom option for students too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The virtual learning option will be offered for students in pre-K through sixth grade from Aug. 23-Oct. 15. The window for parents of elementary-aged children to enroll is from noon on Aug. 10 though noon on Aug. 13. More information about the virtual classroom option can be foundhere. A registration link will be available on that page, but the primary way to register is through a direct message that will be sent to parents of every enrolled elementary student, according to district staff.