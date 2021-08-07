Minneapolis Mayor Frey vetoes one of two rent control ballot proposals
Faiza Mahamud writes in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis voters will decide the fate of one rent control proposal at the ballot box this fall, but in a rare move Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a second one, setting up a potential showdown with the City Council. Frey vetoed one resident-led ordinance proposal that aimed to cap rent increases in the city but let stand a separate one that asks voters to give the City Council the power to control rents or draw up a more detailed question to ask voters again in a later election. The 13-member council, which meets next week, would need nine votes to override Frey’s veto.”www.minnpost.com
Comments / 0