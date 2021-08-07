RNR Real Estate Briefs – HOU, DAL, AUS, SAT and more
RNR Real Estate Briefs from Realty News Report– HOUSTON — NAI Partners — the commercial real estate services business of Partners Real Estate Company — recently arranged tenancy for Bowen, Miclette & Britt, which leased 35,926 SF at 2800 N. Loop West to relocate its headquarters from 1111 N. Loop West. Jon Silberman of NAI Partners represented the tenant, an insurance agency. Brian Strait of Lincoln Property represented the landlord, Hertz Investment Group.realtynewsreport.com
