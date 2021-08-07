Fuga: Melodies of Steel Review – Tanks and Furries Abound

When I was a young teenager, of about 14, I received a PS1 on a very joyous Christmas morning. Back then, PS1 consoles came with a pack-in demo disc of several games. The one I got came with some classics like Spyro, Medievil, and Metal Gear Solid, but it also had one untranslated “Japanese only” release called Tail Concerto. The demo was an action JRPG, with a visual style very similar to Mega Man Legends. The protagonist was a police dog (which I thought was a fox) who piloted a mech that shot bubbles, and wacked things with its arms. The level was open-ended, and because all the text was in Japanese, I had a blast trying to figure out what to do. It reminded me of playing the cryptic NES adventure games of my very early childhood.