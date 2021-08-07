Cancel
Massachusetts State

Mass. State Police seek help identifying vehicle that left this large oil spill on Mass. Pike in Westborough

By Noah R. Bombard
MassLive.com

 5 days ago
A black oil coated the pavement at a Mass. Pike service plaza in Westborough Friday morning and police are looking for answers. The Massachusetts State Police report a spill was discovered at the westbound plaza in a parking lot adjacent to the exit. Photos show a black oily substance coating the lot and puddling in areas. It occurred sometime between midnight and 11:30 a.m. Friday.





