Campbell: Hey candidate: who won the election and where were you on Jan. 6?
Connecticut has town officials, board of education members, and candidates who attended the Jan. 6th insurrection, and who embrace anti-science nonsense regarding the pandemic. These are people in power - or they want to be. Pretending they have a point or pretending they went to D.C. as tourists is bad strategy for the GOP, particularly in light of recent House Select Committee testimony from four traumatized police officers.www.stamfordadvocate.com
