At 4 years old, Evita Griskenas begged her mother to take her to gymnastics and then pouted when she got her wish. With one look at the balance beam, Griskenas knew this is not where she wanted to be. “This is the wrong gymnastics,” she said, refusing to participate. “There is no ribbon!” Sixteen years later, Griskenas’ preschool demands have her on the cusp of U.S. Olympic history. When her ...