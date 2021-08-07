Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Button City is Colorful, Cute and Charming

By COG Staff
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we checked out Button City, a narrative adventure game surrounding a local arcade of the same name. You play as a timid fox named Fennel, who just moved into town and is thrown into a campaign to save Button City from being taken over and shut down. In...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Xbox Series X#Chive#The Fluff Squad#Licorice#Cilantro#Gobabots#Twinstick#Nintendo Switch#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

8 Cute & Quirky Jibbitz Charms to Add to Your Crocs

In case you missed it, Jibbitz are all the rage right now. The colorful rubber charms made by Crocs allow you to customize many of the brand’s most popular styles, from classic foam clogs to slides and sandals all featuring perforations in the upper. Though a handful of co-branded charms...
Video GamesGematsu

OlliOlli World ‘Customization’ trailer

Publisher Private Division and developer Roll7 have released the “Customization” trailer for OlliOlli World. Here is an overview of the game, via Private Division:. OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action-platformer that’s bursting with personality. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radland, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Bits & Bytes: Button

Bits & Bytes is a weekly column where Editor-in-Chief Robert shares his thoughts about video games and the industry on a lazy Sunday. Light reading for a day of rest, Bits & Bytes is short, to the point, and something to read with a nice drink. Issue #221 of UK...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Life is Strange: True Colors showcases its vibrant city, playable arcade games and more

Life is Strange: True Colors has some nicely updated visuals thanks to a new graphics engine, and it seems that extra level of detail applies to the game’s world as well. The game’s latest trailer is a sort of tourist video for Haven Springs, Colorado, which will feature plenty of colorful locals to chat with, arcade and mini-games to play, festivals to attend, and romances to pursue. Hell, you’ll even LARP a little (Haven Springs seems to have a higher concentration of nerds than usual for a small town). Watch the trailer for yourself below.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Deckbuilder Monster Train Hits The Switch Later This Month

Monster Train Will Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch Later This Month. Good Shepherd Entertainment along with Shiny Shoe first released Monster Train, a strategy and deckbuilding game with roguelike elements, on PC and Xbox One in 2020. The game was hailed as having great deckbuilding, excellent replayability and various combinations for fans to utilize using different tactics. As a treat to gamers on the Nintendo Switch, Good Shepherd Entertainment have announced that Monster Train First Class is coming to the Switch on 19th August 2021.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Jupiter Hell Review – Old School Mayhem With a Roguelike Twist

I love games that pick a lane and dominate the space, honing in on a core concept instead of trying to graft together a Frankenstein’s monster out of every currently fashionable genre or theme. Jupiter Hell is a great example of what I’m talking about. It’s a top-down roguelike turn-based action game, which I know sounds like it’s edging into hybrid territory, but it’s about as straightforward as games can be.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Skater XL Multiplayer Out Now And Detailed In New Trailer

Easy Day Studios has announced that Skater XL’s multiplayer is now live as a free update on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The update will allow up to 10 players to play together in a session. Skater XL’s multiplayer will allow players to join random public lobbies or set...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Hollow Knight and DmC Inspired Crowsworn Hits 850k Kickstarter Goal

The upcoming metroidvania Crowsworn has raised over 880k CAD, or roughly 700k USD, on its Kickstarter page, and in doing so, has hit all its gameplay stretch goals. Crowsworn is a dark and gritty hand-drawn metroidvania that takes inspiration from Hollow Knight, Bloodborne, and Devil May Cry. It will focus on “explorative platforming, immersive combat, and compelling storytelling.”
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Fuga: Melodies of Steel Review – Tanks and Furries Abound

When I was a young teenager, of about 14, I received a PS1 on a very joyous Christmas morning. Back then, PS1 consoles came with a pack-in demo disc of several games. The one I got came with some classics like Spyro, Medievil, and Metal Gear Solid, but it also had one untranslated “Japanese only” release called Tail Concerto. The demo was an action JRPG, with a visual style very similar to Mega Man Legends. The protagonist was a police dog (which I thought was a fox) who piloted a mech that shot bubbles, and wacked things with its arms. The level was open-ended, and because all the text was in Japanese, I had a blast trying to figure out what to do. It reminded me of playing the cryptic NES adventure games of my very early childhood.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Free-To-Play MMORPG Bless Unleashed Available On PC Now

DELUXE – $19.99 (USD) Founder’s Pack Exclusive Title (Pyreborn) Premium Benefits (7 Days) Founder’s Pack Exclusive Title (Pyreborn) Premium Benefits (30 Days). Telepost Discount Ticket (30 Days) Basic Star Seed 20% Booster (30 Days) Bag Expansion Ticket ×5. ULTIMATE – $79.99 (USD) Premium Bless Pass. Founder’s Pack Exclusive Title (Pyreborn)
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game Kickstarter Over 6000% Funded

To call the Avatar: The Last Airbender a “hit” would be a massive understatement – despite being released 16 years ago, the TV show’s legacy marks it as one of the most beloved franchises of all time, with excellent review scores and a lasting presence in modern pop culture. This...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Start Up A New Adventure With Scarlet Nexus, Returnal & Many More Great Titles

There’s nothing like sitting in front front of your air conditioner on a hot summer day but as we are home more often, especially within the last year, you may be going through your game catalogue quicker than normal. But luckily for us, this weekend there are a ton of amazing games on sale! Scroll on through to find your next adventure at a stellar price.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

New Metroid Dread Trailer Has Mysterious Implications

Metroid Dread’s release is getting closer by the day and the suspense is building. A new trailer was released today on several Nintendo YouTube channels, like the Russian and Japanese ones. There isn’t any text or voice over, so it’s the same for each country. The trailer is very short,...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Godfall’s PS4 Back-Release Kept Signature Style, but Muted Graphics

Godfall Was Made With PS5 in Mind, but Can Be Played on the PS4 by August 10th. Godfall got a lot of hype as it came close to its launch. Upon its official release to the gaming community, however, its fans were left dissatisfied with the game’s lack of depth, as well as a clear over-reliance on grinding. It has been 10 months and fans are starting to get antsy about when Counterplay Games will finally address the game’s issues.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Best Games of 2021… So Far

It’s only just hit August and we’ve already had some incredible games. So, before a ton of games are released over the holiday season, we’ve decided to look back at the greatest titles of 2021. Will your favorite make our list?. What a year it has been. We’ve been taken...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Latest Cinematic Showcases Lady Hellbender In Guardians of the Galaxy

Lady Hellbender Was Showcased In A Recent Cinematic Trailer For The Upcoming Video Game. Around June this year, rumors began to swirl that a Guardians of the Galaxy video game was in the works by Square Enix and during E3, the rumors came to light as Square Enix announced that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game would launch on 26th October 2021 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. In a recent cinematic trailer, Lady Hellbender was showcased and has fans around the world very excited.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Is AWESOME, but Not Perfect

Okay, so the Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay technical preview has ended, and whilst our thumbs are sore, we’ve had time to reflect on the much-anticipated game. Although the multiplayer experience is incredible, it’s not perfect, and here’s why. After checking out every mode on the technical preview, our resident expert...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Colorful Colore Review

I wonder if we’ll still be playing games like Colorful Colore thirty years from now. It’s a slide-puzzle game, very much the Legend of Zelda-kind where you tap left, right, up or down and slide your character until it hits an obstacle. It’s a brand of puzzle game that’s been around for at least thirty years, much like box-pushing puzzle games, and you wouldn’t bet against them surviving for many decades to come, like cockroaches. But if we’re being honest, how many different sliding puzzles can there possibly be, and surely we’re at the point of recycling them by now?
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Back 4 Blood is a Hectic Blood-Filled Massacre in Gameplay Videos

In 2008, Left 4 Dead launched and had gamers around the world sweating and screaming as they tried to survive a mammoth horde of zombies. 13 years later and a spiritual sequel is ready to release but will Back 4 Blood be able to replicate the high intensity, pulse-racing gameplay that made its influences so successful?

Comments / 0

Community Policy