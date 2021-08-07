Godfall’s PS4 Back-Release Kept Signature Style, but Muted Graphics

Game company Counterplay Games has announced that the upcoming PS4 version of video game Godfall will be launching soon with the upcoming new expansion. The PS4 version will be released on August 10, 2021 along with the newest expansion Fire and Darkness. This adds a new chapter to the story of Godfall with more content to enjoy. The best part is that PS4 players can easily upgrade to the PS5 version, which is for free. No need to pay an extra fee to go from the last gen to the next gen version of the game.