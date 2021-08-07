Godfall’s PS4 Back-Release Kept Signature Style, but Muted Graphics
Godfall Was Made With PS5 in Mind, but Can Be Played on the PS4 by August 10th. Godfall got a lot of hype as it came close to its launch. Upon its official release to the gaming community, however, its fans were left dissatisfied with the game’s lack of depth, as well as a clear over-reliance on grinding. It has been 10 months and fans are starting to get antsy about when Counterplay Games will finally address the game’s issues.cogconnected.com
