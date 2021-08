As expected, President Biden has nominated Trini Ross to become the next U.S. Attorney for Western New York. It’s a well-considered appointment. A native of Western New York, Ross is drenched in experience. She served two decades as an assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division of the Buffalo office she has been nominated to lead. She is currently director of the Office of Investigations in the Legal Division of the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General. Assuming the Senate confirms the appointment, she will be the first Black woman to serve as the area’s top federal prosecutor.