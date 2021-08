MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Xander Schauffele had hoped to stay up Friday night and watch another American win an Olympic gold medal in golf. But due to his struggles with bouncing back from earning his own gold in Japan last week -- and the resulting early tee time Saturday morning at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational -- Schauffele made it to only the 13th hole as Nelly Korda played the back nine on the same course where he had won Sunday.