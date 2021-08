(NEXSTAR) – It’s looking increasingly likely the U.S. will see a La Nina winter this year. Is that good news or bad news? Well, it’s complicated news. As of Thursday, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says there’s a 70% chance of La Nina returning between November 2021 and January 2022. (We actually had a La Nina winter last year, too. Right now we’re in a “normal state.”) So what does that mean for winter weather?