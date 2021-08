Latest figures show that TikTok, the popular short video creation app, has surpassed 3 billion downloads on Google Play and App Store. TikTok is certainly one of the biggest social media phenomena of recent years. The app debuted in 2018, so it only took it three years to reach the 3 billion downloads threshold. This makes it the most popular app in the world not owned by Facebook. Despite bans in some countries (temporarily in the US, now in India) and various legal issues, the app by ByteDance still does not go off the top of the most downloaded apps on smartphones. So far, the limit of three billion installations has been surpassed by Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.