For understandable reasons, our knowledge of the historic English automaker AC Cars typically begins with something like, "Carroll Shelby happened upon AC's lightweight Ace roadster and got the idea to shove a 289 Ford V8 into it." Yet AC Cars, which is still around today and lately making electric Cobras, had been making vehicles almost continuously for 59 years before Shelby's engine bay surgery. What's more, there was a Shelby before Shelby — in this case, and English car dealer and racer named Ken Rudd, who ran a performance shop called Ruddspeed that is also still in business. The backbone of his business was improving the flyweight roadster, which included turning them into the Ruddspeed Ace. Rudd only built 37 of them, one example from 1963 is headed to the RM Sotheby's auction block during Monterey Car Week.