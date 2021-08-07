Q&A: Musician Terri Hendrix

Over the years, I have heard the energetic and talented musician Terri Hendrix perform. Sadly, the last time I caught her concert was more than 10 years ago at a South by Southwest music conference in Austin, Texas. She was performing with Lloyd Maines (legendary producer/Austin City Limits Hall of Famer) on a small stage in front of a crowd of people. Hendrix and Maines were both singing and playing artfully, as they performed and picked away with great verve. The audience seemed enthusiastic as they swayed and clapped to the upbeat music being played.