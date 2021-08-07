Here Are 4 Fabulous Beach Reads — Whether You're On A Beach Or Not

When you live in the same place as long as I have, some of the places you go begin to meld in your memory with the present. There’s a beach I went to back in the early ‘60s when I was just a little girl. There’s a photo of my mother, sister, best neighborhood friend, and me standing next to a car that was vintage even in its own day. Behind us is this tiny stretch of beach and a small flotilla of moored Beetle Cats bobbing in the water behind us. The once-small town yacht club’s humble dock and patio are to one side and a playground with equipment now deemed too dangerous to even exist is on the other side. It is a moment in time captured on a flimsy piece of paper in black and white and yet it takes me back as easily as a dream.