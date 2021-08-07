Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

Governor Shifting On Masks In Schools

By MEGAN WILLIAMS Daily News-Record
Daily News-Record
 5 days ago

Earlier this week, Harrisonburg City Public Schools voted to require indoor mask-wearing for all students and staff, at least to start the school year. The decision was based on a number of factors, including the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Middle school students are split when it comes to who is eligible for the vaccine. And not wearing a mask at Harrisonburg High School would be dangerous as the school is facing a crowding issue, division officials said. It is anticipated that HHS will be overcapacity by 600 students this fall.

