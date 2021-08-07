Cancel
Sullivan County, IN

Sullivan man arrested for driving intoxicated with infant in vehicle

By Nicole Krasean
MyWabashValley.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man is facing charges after driving while intoxicated with an infant in the car. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, on Friday evening a deputy pulled over a silver Jeep with its tail light out. While speaking to the driver, 22-year-old Bengerman Nasser of Sullivan, the deputy noticed signs of potential criminal activity in the vehicle as well as signs of impairment.

