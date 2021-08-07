Cancel
Ophthalmology Overview: Bevacizumab BLA in Wet AMD, Long COVID-19 and Corneal Nerve Damage, and More

By Matthew Gavidia
ajmc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Ophthalmologic Bevacizumab Formulation One Step Closer to FDA Approval. This week, Outlook Therapeutics announced positive clinical and highly significant top-line results from the phase 3 NORSE TWO safety and efficacy...

Public HealthMedicalXpress

Repurposed drug baricitinib emerges as major COVID-19 treatment option

A repurposed drug that was first used against COVID-19 in the United States by Emory researchers is emerging as a major option for treatment of hospitalized patients needing respiratory support. The anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib was originally developed for rheumatoid arthritis by Eli Lilly and Company and Incyte. It has now...
Medical & Biotechophthalmologytimes.com

Outlook Therapeutics a step closer to FDA approval of bevacizumab-vikg for treatment of wet AMD

Outlook Therapeutics has reported positive efficacy and safety data from Phase 3 NORSE TWO trial of bevacizumab-vikg. Outlook Therapeutics announced positive clinical and highly statistically significant top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO safety and efficacy trial evaluating bevacizumab-vikg (ONS-5010, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

Bevacizumab-vikg meets endpoints in phase 3 wet AMD trial

ONS-5010 demonstrated statistically significant results in the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, according to a press release from Outlook Therapeutics. The phase 3 NORSE TWO safety and efficacy trial, evaluating ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab-vikg) compared with Lucentis (ranibizumab, Genentech), enrolled 228 patients with wet AMD. The primary endpoint was...
Healthhealio.com

FDA accepts application for faricimab for wet AMD, DME

The FDA has accepted Genentech’s biologics license application under priority review for faricimab to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The submission was also accepted for diabetic retinopathy, and the European Medicines Agency validated the marketing authorization application for the drug for wet AMD and DME. “If...
Public Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Long COVID Patients Can Show Corneal Changes

A sizable 10% of patients infected by COVID-19 from SARS-CoV-2 infection develop “long COVID” post-infection and experience often-debilitating symptoms for a protracted period. Studies have suggested that small nerve fiber damage contributes to these lasting symptoms that affect several organ systems, the most prominent being nervous and musculoskeletal. How does...
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Corneal Nerve Fiber Damage Identified in Patients With Long COVID

HealthDay News — Patients with long COVID, especially those with neurological symptoms, have corneal small nerve fiber loss and increased dendritic cell (DC) density, according to a study published online July 26 in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Gulfidan Bitirgen, M.D., from Necmettin Erbakan University in Konya, Turkey, and colleagues...
Public Healthtmj4.com

Newsy overview of the COVID-19 data

I know we've talked a lot about new restrictions and rising cases but let's take a step back and focus on the data. A chart of new COVID cases in the U.S. since the beginning of the years shows that cases have jumped sharply over the last few weeks, but we're still nowhere close to where we were in January.
Public Healthajmc.com

Ophthalmology Overview: Surge in Laser Vision Correction Procedures, Glaucoma Prevalence in West Africa, and More

Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Laser Vision Correction Surgeries Surging Amid COVID-19 As the pandemic led to significant delays and cancellations of elective surgeries last year, an article by Ophthalmology Times® highlighted the marked surge...
Public HealthAlbany Herald

There are more than 50 long-term effects of COVID-19

For many people who contract mild, moderate, or severe COVID-19, the disease's effects don't disappear when the infection fades. A systematic review and meta-analysis published Monday to the journal Scientific Reports found that 80% of cases result in at least one long-term symptom. The authors of the report scoured more...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Healthajmc.com

Review Determines Cost-effectiveness of Precision Diagnostic Testing in NSCLC

The analysis included 64 cost-effectiveness analysis scenarios across more than 30 studies between 2009 and 2019, approximately half (53%) of which determined precision diagnostic testing to be cost-effective. Seeking to determine the cost-effectiveness of precision diagnostic testing (PDT) for precision medicine in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), researchers recently conducted...
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 associated with long-term cognitive dysfunction

DENVER, JULY 29, 2021 -- Much has been learned about SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, questions remain about the long-term impact of the virus on our bodies and brains. New research reported at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2021, held virtually and in Denver found associations between COVID-19 and persistent cognitive deficits, including the acceleration of Alzheimer's disease pathology and symptoms.
Public HealthWBAL Radio

New evidence has doctors worried about long-term damage from COVID 'brain fog'

(NEW YORK) -- A flurry of new scientific findings is prompting renewed concern among doctors about the long-term cognitive impacts of COVID-19 in some patients. Several new studies presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, being held this week in Denver, have found that many COVID-19 patients experience "brain fog" and other cognitive impairments months after recovery. This adds to a growing body of research on COVID-19's apparent long-haul symptoms, which can include confusion, forgetfulness and other worrying signs of memory loss.
Public HealthShareCast

Moderna vaccine offers double the protection against breakthrough Covid-19 infection

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine offers nearly twice the protection against so-called breakthrough infections than Pfizer's, a new study found. According to the study from the Mayo Clinic, rates of infection between "matched individuals" across its health system in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and Iowa, showed the Moderna jab "conferred a two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough infection compared to [Pfizer]".
ScienceNewswise

A Study Reveals What Triggers Lung Damage During COVID-19

Newswise — A KAIST immunology research team found that a specific subtype of macrophages that originated from blood monocytes plays a key role in the hyper-inflammatory response in SARS-CoV-2 infected lungs, by performing single-cell RNA sequencing of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid cells. This study provides new insights for understanding dynamic changes in immune responses to COVID-19.
Public Healthbiospace.com

Research Shows COVID-19 Victims Suffer Some Degree of Brain Damage

People who have had COVID-19 are likely to have suffered some degree of brain damage as well, but the damage appears to be self-healing. This was collectively observed by scientists who recently conducted various studies on the virus and brain function links. Researches done by different groups and in different...
Atlantic County, NJdownbeach.com

AtlantiCare Opens Clinic for COVID-19 Long-haulers

Imagine trying to focus on an urgent work assignment, but your brain feels foggy. Picture trying to go for a stress-relieving walk, but you find it difficult to breathe. See yourself wanting to spend quality time with family and friends, but you just cannot build up the energy. “Brain fog,”...
Industryonclive.com

FDA Grants Priority Review to Adjuvant Pembrolizumab for Post-Nephrectomy RCC

The FDA has granted priority review to a new supplemental biologics license application for pembrolizumab as an adjuvant treatment in patients with renal cell carcinoma. The FDA has granted priority review to a new supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) as an adjuvant treatment in patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who are at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence after nephrectomy or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.1.

