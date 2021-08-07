Ophthalmology Overview: Bevacizumab BLA in Wet AMD, Long COVID-19 and Corneal Nerve Damage, and More
Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Ophthalmologic Bevacizumab Formulation One Step Closer to FDA Approval. This week, Outlook Therapeutics announced positive clinical and highly significant top-line results from the phase 3 NORSE TWO safety and efficacy...www.ajmc.com
Comments / 0