Three Big Questions Following The Release Of The Schumer Cannabis Bill

It probably won’t pass, but it may be a harbinger of the bill that finally does. And it raises some fascinating questions for the future of cannabis in the U.S. They finally did it! Senate Democrats — specifically, Majority Leader Schumer and Senators Cory Booker and Ron Wyden — finally released the much-anticipated cannabis reform bill previously known only as the “Schumer Bill”. Its official name, the Cannabis Administration & Opportunity Act or (if you’re a fan of acronyms the CAOA), is terrible (at best). How do you even pronounce “CAOA”? But what about the policies, you ask?