Woodcliff Lake NJ, on July 25th the Woodcliff Lake Police Department reported , “Another car was stolen in town last night. Key fob was left in it. We can not stress enough, Do not leave you key fobs in your vehicles if you want them there in the morning. ” Larcenies of vehicles and from vehicles are often crimes of opportunity. Thieves take advantage of unsecured doors and steal items left unattended or out in plain view or do they?