First Friday Block Party brings hundreds to downtown Biloxi

Runners and walkers alike rolled out of bed early Saturday morning to participate in the 33rd annual Summer Beach Run 5k at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian. It's going to be another hot day, and the humidity is rising! We'll see highs around 90 today with a small chance for rain. The humidity will increase through the weekend. In the tropics, we are still watching three waves in the Atlantic. None are a threat to the Gulf at this time.