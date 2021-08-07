Cancel
Wyndham Championship commitments: Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama added to field

By STAFF REPORT
Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship's field is nearly set, and reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2013 Wyndham winner Patrick Reed are the latest additions. The top four finishers from a qualifying tournament Monday will also join the lineup. What you need to know:. When. Aug. 11-15 Where. Sedgefield Country...

journalnow.com

