Fitchburg, WI

3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $470,000

madison
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost finished! Check out this New Construction, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in the newest Fitchburg Subdivision - Terravessa! This Open Floor Plan home boasts a large, white and gray Kitchen with a HUGE, Beautiful Quartz Countertop Island, SS Appliances and Stove Vent, convenient Drop Zone, Stone Fireplace and 9' ceilings throughout. Enjoy this large Master Bedroom Absolutely AMAZING attached, Tiled BATH! All of this within walking distance to the new 'Net-Zero' elementary school and Mariposa Day Care. Terravessa Subdivision is focused on Sustainability, Community, and Recreation. Go to www.Terravessa. com to learn about the future plans of this Community. Landscaping goes in soon! Easy access to the Beltline and close to Oregon.

madison.com

