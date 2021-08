It felt like the world paused earlier this week when it was reported that Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the popular AMC series. Millions of Odenkirk's friends and fans took to social media to express their concerns and anxiously await an update. hat news came the following day with a statement confirming that Odenkirk was in stable condition after suffering a heart attack (you can check out the full statement below). Two days later, and we have a new update on how Odenkirk is doing from his long-time friend and Mr. Show partner David Cross– and it's got a very nice ring to it. "Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing," Cross wrote in a tweet earlier today. "Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"