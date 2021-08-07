Cancel
Premier League

Report: Romelu Lukaku Makes Major Inter Milan Decision to Edge Closer to Chelsea Move

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Romelu Lukaku has asked Inter Milan to be omitted from their squad to face Parma in a friendly on Sunday ahead of his proposed switch to Chelsea, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is edging closer to a Stamford Bridge after agreeing personal terms with the Blues and a deal is increasingly likely to be agreed by the end of the weekend.

After leaving Chelsea in 2014 Lukaku will make his return to the club as their club-record signing with a fee of £95 million expected to be paid for the Belgian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wdfwD_0bKizPbG00
(Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Talks have been continuing and a final call will be had between Chelsea, director Marina Granovskaia and Inter on Saturday, as per Alfredo Pedulla, to discuss the final details over the 'cash only' transfer.

But Lukaku has made a major decision to push a deal through. He has 'asked and obtained' permission not to be included in the squad to face Parma on Sunday in a friendly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6Hxg_0bKizPbG00

He also labels the move as 'hot hot hot' indicating a deal is on the verge of happening.

What has been said about the deal?

Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn to links of Lukaku's return, saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation."

While Lukaku's agent confirmed earlier this week that his future will be decided soon.

Federico Pastorello said: "You'll be able to listen to our reasons soon, however this turns out."

