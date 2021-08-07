Cancel
NFL

Bills' Josh Allen found out about extension in middle of the night

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Josh Allen found out that his contract extension with the Buffalo Bills was coming together much sooner than the rest of us. In fact, it was while most people were sound asleep.

According to ESPN‘s Chris Mortensen, Allen find out about the news in the middle of the night. Reportedly somewhere between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Allen got word that it looked like it was happening:

Many people just need a cup of coffee in the morning to get the blood pumping… now imagine upward of $258 million? Not the worst way to start your day.

During his press conference following the announcement, Allen went on to confirm the late-night buzz on his phone. In addition, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane added that conversations actually picked up around 10 p.m. the night before on Thursday.

“You never know when it’s gonna happen. We got the phone call and we worked on it through the night and we got it done,” Beane said.

In the end, Allen’s deal is a six-year extension that will keep him under contract with the Bills through the 2028 season.

While there were a few reported deadlines for extension negotiations tossed out there, Allen and the team via general manager Brandon Beane both expressed their desires to get a deal done. While no one showed signs of panic either, it got across the finish line.

It appears dollars, nor time of day, were to get in the way.

