The men’s final at the Tokyo Olympics takes place on Saturday, with Brazil facing Spain as they look to retain the gold medal they won five years ago.On that occasion, Brazil won on home soil with Neymar and Co; this year it is Richarlison and Matheus Cunha who have been the stars of the show.Spain, with several squad members having gained tournament experience at Euro 2020 earlier this summer, have again been impressive in possession but perhaps lacking a real clinical touch in front of goal - but they did enough to get past Ivory Coast, 5-2 in the...