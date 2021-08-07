Cancel
German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

Buffalo News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

