Update on the latest sports

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix has won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters. The 35-year-old American finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second. Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history, passing Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey. She’s also tied with Carl Lewis for the most by an American athlete. She has a chance to top that mark Saturday in the 4×400 relay.www.alabamanews.net
