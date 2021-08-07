Sifan Hassan Wins 10,000m Gold at Tokyo Olympics; Three Americans in Top 15

Sifan Hassan may not hold the world record in the women's 10,000m, but she now has the gold medal. Hassan in June set the 10,000m world record only to have it topped by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey. The two were leading the pack for a majority of the 10,000m final at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, until Hassan pulled away in the final turn to capture the gold medal for the Netherlands with a time of 29:55.32.