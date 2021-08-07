Cancel
Washington School Registration Open, New Student Event Tuesday

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Kids will soon be pulling on their backpacks for the upcoming school year, and families in the Washington Community School District are reminded of registration deadlines. E-registration must be completed by August 22nd, and new student registration will take place Tuesday, August 10th from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the high school. Tours of the schools for new families will also be available. The district notes that textbook fees will also be waived for the upcoming school year. The Demons head back to school on August 23rd. For information on supply lists, free and reduced meal applications, and more, visit here.

www.kciiradio.com

