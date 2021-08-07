Cancel
Good Morning, Buffalo: The Bills want taxpayers to pay $1.4 billion for a new stadium. What role will Cuomo play?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills want taxpayers to pay $1.4 billion for a new stadium. What role will Cuomo play?. Details of the Buffalo Bills ask from taxpayers for a new stadium in Orchard Park have become more clear in recent days. It's a big number: $1.4 billion. But the immediate path for the negotiations with the state are clouded by a new reality: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, whom they are trying to strike a deal with, might not be governor in the coming days or weeks.

