14726 S River Chase Rd, Herriman, UT 84096

Coming Soon! Enjoy the spectacular mountain views and Herriman lifestyle in this fabulous 6 bedroom, 3 bath home. Recreation is easily accessible with multiple parks, areas to hike and ride bicycles. Juniper Crest Trailhead, Cove Fishing Pond and the Black Ridge Reservoir are all close by. The first floor's vaulted ceilings give the home a luxurious and inviting feeling. Pride of ownership can be seen in this clean and well-maintained home. Built in 2013 with an open and well-planned 4001 sq ft floorplan (see attached floorplan). Kitchen has a gas range with stainless steel appliances included with a nice size pantry. Walk-in master closet and dual vanity sinks in the bathroom. Basement is finished with a great second living area to watch movies, play games, read, or practice music. Home is beautifully landscaped with an elegant backyard living area with a composite deck and includes the firepit. RV Parking for your toys. Enjoy the extra space of a third car garage that has a taller garage door. Best location in the neighborhood, within walking distance to the pool and various recreational amenities. Property is conveniently located minutes away from the Mountain View Corridor. This beautiful home will sell fast! Sneak peek for qualified buyers August 12th, see agent remarks. Open house the following Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 1PM. Private showings available, see agent remarks. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from tax records. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement. Recommend contacting the local school district to confirm school assignments for this home.