Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Courage Ride in Washington, Johnson Counties Next Saturday

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA charity bicycle ride in memory of a Riverside resident is hosting its biggest ever event next Saturday. The 17th annual Courage Ride takes place August 14th with several route length options and two start-and-finish locations at the Washington County Fairgrounds and Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City. This event has so far raised over $660,000 for sarcoma cancer research at the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Ben Miller, an orthopedic surgeon and co-leader of the Sarcoma Multidisciplinary Oncology Group, says the ride’s fundraising efforts are greatly appreciated, “The cure rates have kind of stagnated for the last several decades and this is not due to lack of effort. Actually we’re very proactive at trying to figure out new ways to treat sarcoma. Here at the university we have several clinical trials open and we’re always looking for new ones. Our goal is to have a clinical trial available for every patient.”

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
City
Riverside, IA
Iowa City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Johnson County, IA
Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
County
Washington County, IA
Johnson County, IA
Society
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
County
Johnson County, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Miller
Person
Ben Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Race#Bike#The Courage Ride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Dad Jamie Spears agrees to relinquish control over Britney Spears

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his longtime role as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate, the pop star's attorney said on Thursday. "We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Posted by
Reuters

Incoming New York Governor Hochul says she will seek term of her own

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New York Governor-to-be Kathy Hochul declared on Thursday that she would seek election to the office in 2022 after completing the unexpired term of Andrew Cuomo, who is stepping down later this month after a rash of sexual harassment allegations. “I’m the most prepared...
Posted by
The Associated Press

New Zealand plans to start reopening borders early next year

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand, which has completely stamped out the coronavirus, plans to cautiously reopen its borders to international travelers early next year, the government said Thursday. Officials also said they would delay second shots of the Pfizer vaccine in order to speed up first shots to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy