Courage Ride in Washington, Johnson Counties Next Saturday

A charity bicycle ride in memory of a Riverside resident is hosting its biggest ever event next Saturday. The 17th annual Courage Ride takes place August 14th with several route length options and two start-and-finish locations at the Washington County Fairgrounds and Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City. This event has so far raised over $660,000 for sarcoma cancer research at the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Ben Miller, an orthopedic surgeon and co-leader of the Sarcoma Multidisciplinary Oncology Group, says the ride’s fundraising efforts are greatly appreciated, “The cure rates have kind of stagnated for the last several decades and this is not due to lack of effort. Actually we’re very proactive at trying to figure out new ways to treat sarcoma. Here at the university we have several clinical trials open and we’re always looking for new ones. Our goal is to have a clinical trial available for every patient.”